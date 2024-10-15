Wednesday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

Stocks @ Night is a daily newsletter delivered after hours, giving you a first look at tomorrow and last look at today. Sign up for free to receive it directly in your inbox.

Here's what CNBC TV's producers were watching as the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average retreated from recent highs, and what's on the radar for the next session.

Apple

Despite concerns about the new iPhone, Apple hit a new all-time high on Tuesday.

The stock ended the session up more than 1%, closing at $233.85. It hit a high of $237.49 before curtailing its gains for the day.

Apple is up 5% in a month and 35% in six months.

DJT

Trading in Trump Media & Technology Group was wild on Tuesday.

The stock finished down nearly 10%. It is down nearly 4% after hours.

Check out the volume: 89 million shares. That is almost triple the ten-day average.

The stock is up 68% in October.

Regional banks

The big banks are just about done reporting. Now, the regionals move in.

Citizens Financial, based in Providence, Rhode Island, reports before the bell. The stock has gained 12.5% in the past three months, and it's up 5.5% in a week. The stock hit a new high on Tuesday.

First Horizon, headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, will also report before the bell. First Horizon is down 1% over the past three months. The stock is up 8% in a week and 4.3% from the July high.

The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) hit a new high on Tuesday. The ETF is up 6.7% in a week, and it has gained up 10.3% in three months.

Wells Fargo, by the way, is up 10% in a week. In a rare interview on "Mad Money" Tuesday night, CEO Charles Scharf, who's been leading a buyback charge, said, "We invest in much as we can inside the company and that's our first priority."

Goldman Sachs is up 5.2% in week.

Citigroup is down 4.7% in two days.

JPMorgan Chase is up 5.5% in the past week.

Bank of America is up 5.5% in a week, as well.

Morgan Stanley is up 4.4% in a week. The bank reports on Wednesday morning before the bell, and CEO Ted Pick will be live on CNBC TV in the 10 a.m. hour, Eastern.

The chips

Nvidia took a hit on Tuesday. Shares were down 4.7% for the session after inching close to a high.

The stock is up 8.4% in October, and it's now 6.5% from the June high.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is now 12.7% from the July high. It is up 4.3% in a month.

Of the SMH components, only Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Broadcom are closer to their highs than Nvidia.

Taiwan Semi sits about 3.7% off its high.

Broadcom is 5.6% from the Oct. 9 high.

Monolithic Power Systems and Texas Instruments are about 7% from their highs.

CSX