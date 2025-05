Initial unemployment claims posted an unexpected increase last week in a potential trouble sign for the wobbling U.S. economy.

First-time filings for unemployment insurance totaled 241,000 for the week ending April 26, up 18,000 from the prior period and higher than the Dow Jones estimate for 225,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

