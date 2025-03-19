Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Weekly mortgage demand pulls back, as interest rates rise for the first time in 9 weeks

By Diana Olick, CNBC

FILE PHOTO: An “Open House” sign outside of a home in Washington, DC, US, on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. 
Nathan Howard | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances, $806,500 or less, increased to 6.72% from 6.67%
  • Applications to refinance a home loan fell 13% for the week but were 70% higher than the same week one year ago.
  • Applications for a mortgage to purchase a home were basically flat week to week and 6% higher than the same week one year ago.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

After a strong streak of gains, mortgage demand pulled back last week. An increase in mortgage rates, as well as rising uncertainty about the economy, were the likely culprits.

Total mortgage application volume dropped 6.2% from the previous week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association's seasonally adjusted index.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances, $806,500 or less, increased to 6.72% from 6.67%, with points climbing to 0.64 from 0.63, including the origination fee, for loans with a 20% down payment. That was the first increase in nine weeks. Rates were 25 basis points higher the same week last year.

As a result, applications to refinance a home loan fell 13% for the week but were 70% higher than the same week one year ago. Refinancing has been seeing strong gains as interest rates dropped earlier this month, but there are still precious few who can benefit from a refinance, given the record-low rates seen just three years ago. The percentages are skewing larger because the base volume is so small.

Applications for a mortgage to purchase a home were basically flat week to week, up just 0.1%. They were 6% higher than the same week one year ago.

Money Report

news 9 mins ago

I negotiated a $54,000 sign-on bonus at Amazon—now I run a business helping people negotiate salary. Here's my best advice

news 9 mins ago

Warren Buffett wants to see one of his employees win $1 million for their March Madness bracket ‘while I'm still around'

"Purchase application volume inched up to its highest level in six weeks, led by a 3 percent increase in FHA purchase applications," said Mike Fratantoni, senior vice president and chief economist at the MBA. "Growing inventories of homes on the market and steadier mortgage rates are supporting homebuying activity thus far this spring."

Mortgage rates moved a tiny bit lower to start this week, according to a separate survey from Mortgage News Daily, but really they have been moving around within about a 10 basis point range for close to three weeks. That could change Wednesday following the latest announcement on rates from the Federal Reserve and any unexpected commentary from its chairman.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us