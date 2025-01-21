WEF live blog: World leaders and CEOs descend on Davos for the World Economic Forum

This is CNBC's live blog covering the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in 2025.

LONDON — Welcome to CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news, views and action from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The 55th annual gathering sees heads of state, politicians and business moguls descend on the snowy Alpine resort for four days of debate and discussion on the world's most pressing challenges and opportunities.

The five main these this year are: reimagining growth, industries in the intelligent age, investing in people, safeguarding the planted and rebuilding trust. The gathering, WEF says, demonstrates "the critical need for dialogue in an increasingly uncertain era."

While some leaders are skipping Davos — the leaders of China, India and a number of key European leaders are absent this year — the forum will see newly-inaugurated President Donald Trump address participants via videolink on Thursday.

In addition, Ding Xuexiang, the vice premier of China, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Javier Milei, the prime minister of Argentina and Cyril Ramaphosa, the president of South Africa, are all due to give speeches in Davos this week.

Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the European Commission, will likewise attend, as will the leaders of the International Monetary Fund, NATO, the United Nations, World Health Organization and the World Trade Organization.

'Wake up Europe': Zurich Insurance says bloc is lagging on innovation

Zurich Insurance CEO Mario Greco said Tuesday that Europe is "lagging behind" on innovation, insisting that it needs to "wake up" if it is to compete with other global markets.

"Europe is always lagging behind. It's always busy with itself," Greco told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Greco insisted that Europe had become too preoccupied with regulation and that it was stifling progress, particularly in new technologies needed to drive growth.

The comments came after President Donald Trump signed a slew of executive orders on his first day in office Monday, including withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement and revoking a 50% electric vehicle target.

"In a world which is going very fast forward, with lots of innovation, it's a wake up call, again, for Europe. And I hope that Europe takes it seriously," Greco added.

No one appreciates the disruption AI is going to unleash, Mubadala CEO says

The world has yet to fully recognize the extent of change artificial intelligence will bring to every aspect of human life, the CEO of Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala told CNBC at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"In terms of the risks ... this is a technology that no one today really appreciates, truly the level of disruption that it's going to create, affecting everything from our lives, our businesses, human capital, employment, every sector is going to be disrupted," Khaldoon Al Mubarak, managing director of the $330 billion fund, told CNBC's Dan Murphy.

"And I think that while there's a lot of opportunity, it also presents significant amount of risk, which is today unclear, because the technology is moving so fast and we're all trying to catch up as much as possible."

Al Mubarak outlined the push Mubadala has been making into AI and the infrastructure that supports the burgeoning technology, including data centers and chip manufacturing.

Who's NOT attending the World Economic Forum this year

It's that time of year when the great and the good gather for the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

A slew of heads of state, politicians and business moguls are set to attend the event in the Alpine resort this week — but what might be more telling is which leaders are sidestepping the forum.

These include Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, as well as French President Emmanuel Macron, Italy's leader Giorgia Meloni and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will also be absent from the proceedings this year, while Russian President Vladimir Putin effectively became persona non grata after the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Of the Group of Seven (G7) industrialized nations — which includes the U.S., Europe's biggest economies, Canada and Japan — the only head of state actually attending the summit in person is outgoing German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

CNBC guest highlights on Tuesday

CNBC's anchors will be speaking to a plethora of business leaders on Tuesday, both one-to-one in our special Davos studio, and on CNBC-moderated panels.

Our Tuesday coverage will include interviews with the CEOs of Zurich Insurance, Novartis, EY, Lloyds Banking Group, ING, Allianz, Standard Chartered, ABB and Ericsson, and many others.

We will also be speaking to the governor of the Bank of Israel, Saudi Arabia's economy minister and Anthony Scaramucci, Trump's former communications director.

CNBC-moderated panels, with guests from the world of business and politics, include "Industries in the Intelligent Age," as well as "The Future of Growth" and "Reinventing Digital Inclusion."

The keynote speeches to watch out for at Davos on Tuesday

The World Economic Forum officially began on Monday, but it's Tuesday when the event really kicks off.

There are a number of keynote speeches taking place as WEF steps up a gear, with Ursula von der Leyen, head of the European Commission, set to speak at 10:50 a.m. Davos time (9:50 a.m. London time). Shortly after, Ding Xuexiang, the vice premier of China, will give a keynote speech at 11:20 a.m.

In the afternoon, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will address the forum at 14:00 local time and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will speak at 2:30 p.m.; the forum will be a crucial platform for the president to present Ukraine's case ahead of likely pressure from President Donald Trump to reach a ceasefire with Russia to end the war.

Later in the afternoon, Cyril Ramaphosa, the president of South Africa, will give a keynote at 3:45 p.m. Davos time.

