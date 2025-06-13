Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

What is Israel's Iron Dome? Here's how the missile defense system works

By Sam Meredith, CNBC

A projectile hit buildings as Israeli Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept missiles over Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, June 13, 2025.
Leo Correa | AP Photo
  • The Iron Dome missile defense system was designed to protect Israeli citizens from aerial attacks by launching guided missiles that intercept incoming rockets and other short-range threats in mid-air.
  • Known as “Kippat Barzel” in Hebrew, the system is widely regarded as one of the most important tools in Israel’s arsenal.

The Iron Dome missile defense system, or "Kippat Barzel" in Hebrew, is widely regarded as one of the most important tools in Israel's defensive arsenal.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Designed to protect Israeli citizens from aerial attacks by launching guided missiles to intercept incoming rockets and other short-range threats, the mobile all-weather defense system has been fully operational since March 2011.

Israel's Defense Ministry says the system has been upgraded several times and "successfully prevented countless rockets from hitting Israeli communities."

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The Iron Dome was developed in Israel by state-owned Rafael Advanced Defense Systems with U.S. backing — and Washington continues to provide funding for it.

Israel's Defense Forces say the Iron Dome is a compilation of several features: the technology itself, the machinery used to intercept incoming rockets, the soldiers who operate the system and the commanders who supervise the network.

How does it work?

Money Report

news 18 mins ago

Tesla faces protests in Austin over Musk's robotaxi plans

news 34 mins ago

Trump approves U.S. Steel merger with Japan's Nippon after companies sign national security agreement

In practice, the Iron Dome uses radar to track incoming rockets and determines whether the missile's trajectory threatens a protected area, such as a strategically important site or population center.

If the rocket does pose a threat, a command and control center responds by launching its own Tamir missile to intercept it.

The system is not configured to fire outside of a protected area, however, and rockets that don't endanger people or buildings are typically ignored and permitted to land.

An explosion caused by a projectile strike illuminates the skyline in Tel Aviv, Israel, early Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Leo Correa | AP
An explosion caused by a projectile strike illuminates the skyline in Tel Aviv, Israel, early Saturday, June 14, 2025.

A 2023 Congressional Research Service report described the Iron Dome as a mobile anti-rocket, anti-mortar and anti-artillery system that can intercept launches from 2.5 to 43 miles away.

It is estimated to have at least 10 batteries deployed nationwide, each of which is designed to defend a 60-square-mile populated area. Each battery is equipped with three to four launchers and each launcher contains up to 20 Tamir interceptors.

The Center for Strategic International Studies, a U.S. think tank, has estimated that a single Iron Dome battery costs more than $100 million to produce.

Since 2011, the United States has provided billions of dollars to Israel for Iron Dome batteries, interceptors, co-production costs and general maintenance since it became operational.

Much of this money has been appropriated by Congress, where bipartisan majorities have consistently voted in favor of providing funding to Israel's Iron Dome.

The Iron Dome has its weaknesses, however.

Analysts have warned that the defense system could encounter challenges when responding to heavy rocket fire.

The Center for European Policy Analysis, a U.S. think tank, said in June 2021 that the system was potentially vulnerable to a "saturation" attack, designed to overwhelm the Iron Dome shield with simultaneous missile attacks from multiple directions.

Smoke billows following missile attack from Iran on Israel, at Tel Aviv, IsraelJune 13, 2025
Gideon Markowicz | Reuters
Smoke billows following missile attack from Iran on Israel, at Tel Aviv, IsraelJune 13, 2025

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us