Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

White House Says U.S. Will Not Lock Down to Fight Covid as European Nations Implement Restrictions

By Robert Towey, CNBC

Leigh Vogel | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • "We can curb the spread of the virus without having to in any way shut down our economy," White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients said.
  • "We have 82% of people now with one shot and more and more people getting vaccinated each week," Zients said.
  • Austria's lockdown began Monday and will last for at most 20 days, with a nationwide vaccine mandate taking effect Feb. 1. The Netherlands' launched a partial lockdown on Saturday as well.

The Biden administration has no plans to curb future Covid-19 surges using a nationwide lockdown, White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients said at a briefing Monday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Zients' comments come as Austria enters its fourth nationwide lockdown and the Netherlands institute a partial lockdown amid a Covid surge rampaging across Europe in recent weeks. Instead of locking down the U.S., Zients said the federal government would rely on vaccines and therapeutic treatments to keep the country running in the event of another devastating Covid wave.

"We can curb the spread of the virus without having to in any way shut down our economy," Zients said. "We have 82% of people now with one shot and more and more people getting vaccinated each week."

Money Report

Technology 1 hour ago

Tesla Hires SEC Lawyer, Former Fed Prosecutor as Managing Counsel

Business 2 hours ago

Cramer's Lightning Round: Hold Moderna Here, But Buy Some More Eli Lilly

Zients called for the continued use of vaccines, booster shots and monoclonal antibodies to prevent the U.S. from "going backwards in any way, shape or form." More than 60 million eligible Americans still haven't gotten vaccinated against Covid, and health officials are asking those who qualify for boosters to register for their extra doses with the holidays approaching.

Covid cases in the U.S. plateaued between 70,000 and 75,000 per day for almost three weeks starting in late October, but they've since reached a seven-day average of nearly 92,400 per day as of Sunday, an increase of 16% from the week prior, according to a CNBC analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University. But overseas, Europe tallied more than 2.1 million new cases during the week ended Nov. 14, approximately 64% of all cases globally over that span, the World Health Organization reported in its most recent weekly epidemiological update.

Read CNBC's latest global coverage of the Covid pandemic:

CDC panel unanimously endorses Pfizer and Moderna Covid boosters for all U.S. adults

FDA clears Moderna's and Pfizer's Covid vaccine booster shots for all U.S. adults

Covid cases rise yet again in U.S. ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

State officials from California to Maine are already giving out Covid boosters to all adults

Biden administration buys 10 million courses of Pfizer Covid treatment pill

Austria recorded a seven-day average of nearly 14,000 daily cases as of Sunday, up 28% from a week ago, according to data compiled by Hopkins. And the Netherlands is seeing an average of about 21,000 infections per day for the week ending Sunday, 56% higher than the week prior.

Austria's lockdown began Monday and will last for at most 20 days, with a nationwide vaccine mandate taking effect Feb. 1, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said Friday. The Netherlands launched a partial lockdown on Saturday as well, forcing select businesses to shut early and preventing the public from attending sporting events for three weeks, Reuters reported.

Both Austria and the Netherlands have seen protests erupt in response to the return to lockdowns and more stringent Covid mitigation measures. Similar demonstrations arose across Belgium, Croatia and Italy in recent days as well.

Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel has also called for tougher measures in Europe's largest economy as Covid spikes there.

CNBC's Chloe Taylor, Holly Ellyatt and Nate Rattner contributed to this reporting.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusBusinesspoliticsUS: NewsBusiness News
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us