Trump withdraws nomination of Rep. Elise Stefanik for U.N. ambassador

President Donald Trump withdrew his nomination of Rep. Elise Stefanik as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Stefanik is a Republican from New York whose vote has been crucial in recent months in getting Trump's legislative agenda approved by the House of Representatives.

Trump said "there are others that can do a good job at the" U.N. but did not identify other candidates by name.

Trump cited the razor-thin majority Republicans hold in the House of Representatives for his decision to pull Stefanik from consideration by the Senate for the U.N. post.

The vote of Stefanik, a New York Republican, since the beginning of Trump's term in January, has repeatedly been crucial in helping the GOP caucus pass key legislation.

The full Senate for nearly two months had held off on voting on her ambassadorship nomination, after it was recommended by the Foreign Relations Committee, because of concerns that her leaving the House would threaten Trump's legislative agenda.

Trump, in a social media post Thursday, wrote, "As we advance our America First Agenda, it is essential that we maintain EVERY Republican Seat in Congress."

"We must be unified to accomplish our Mission, and Elise Stefanik has been a vital part of our efforts from the very beginning," Trump wrote in the Truth Social post.

"I have asked Elise, as one of my biggest Allies, to remain in Congress to help me deliver Historic Tax Cuts, GREAT Jobs, Record Economic Growth, a Secure Border, Energy Dominance, Peace Through Strength, and much more, so we can MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. With a very tight Majority, I don't want to take a chance on anyone else running for Elise's seat."

Trump did not announce who he would nominate for the U.N. ambassador slot.

But he wrote, "There are others that can do a good job at the United Nations."

"Therefore, Elise will stay in Congress, rejoin the House Leadership Team, and continue to fight for our amazing American People."

