Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Joe Biden

White House Working to Expedite Afghan Resettlement as at Least 12,500 Remain on Military Bases

By Kayla Tausche, CNBC

Kevin Lamarque | Reuters
  • Thousands of Afghan refugees who fled the country still reside on American military bases as they await visas to find permanent residences and work.
  • On Monday, the Amir of Qatar will visit the White House to discuss plans to repatriate Afghan refugees to the U.S.

Nearly six months after the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, thousands of refugees who fled the country still reside on American military bases as they await visas to find permanent residences and work.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

As of this week, 10,000 Afghans live on several military bases around the U.S., according to data obtained by CNBC and verified by the Department of Homeland Security. Some 2,500 are living on U.S. military bases overseas, including in Qatar.

On Monday, the Amir of Qatar will visit the White House to discuss plans to repatriate Afghan refugees to the U.S.

Money Report

Make It 2 hours ago

The 4 Vitamin and Supplements This Doctor Takes Every Day to Strengthen Her Immune System: ‘Your Body Will Thank You'

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Bruce Springsteen Guitarist Nils Lofgren Joins Protest of Spotify Over Covid Misinformation

"There is more work to do, which is why we are exploring a variety of innovations to streamline the resettlement process and eliminate redundancies, while maintaining the robust health and screening and vetting processes that protect our homeland and American communities," a spokesman for the National Security Council tells CNBC.

Congress has appropriated $13 billion for Operation Allies Welcome so far, according to a White House official. Roughly 65,000 Afghans who have arrived in the U.S. have moved off bases and resettled permanently in local communities.

President Joe Biden and the Qatari Amir will also discuss separate plans to reroute natural gas inventories to Europe.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Joe BidenpoliticsUS: NewsWhite HouseWorld News
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us