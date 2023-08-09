Wildfires burn historic Maui town of Lahaina, prompt evacuations across Hawaii

Wildfires burned across Hawaii Wednesday after strong winds from Hurricane Dora and dry conditions ignited blazes.

Wildfires burned across Hawaii Wednesday after strong winds from Hurricane Dora and dry conditions ignited blazes and prompted evacuations across the state.

The Coast Guard rescued people from the ocean near Lahaina, Maui, as they went into the water to escape a fast-moving fire, NBC News reported, and the historic downtown area surrounding Front Street was partly destroyed, according to Hawaii News Now and other reports.

Acting Gov. Sylvia Luke issued an emergency proclamation Tuesday that said the fires had burned "hundreds" of acres and forced a number of schools and roads to close. Luke authorized the Hawaii National Guard to aid authorities with disaster relief.

Luke stepped in for Gov. Josh Green, who is traveling, but Green has been "fully briefed" on the situation, according to a release. Green will return to Hawaii on Aug. 15.

The emergency proclamation said evacuations were underway in the Kohala Ranch, Kula, and Lahaina areas, as the fires threaten to affect the health and welfare of "a substantial number of persons." The disaster emergency relief period will continue through at least Aug. 15, the document said.

"Lieutenant Governor Luke has my full support," Green said in a release. "My thoughts are with the residents and businesses affected by Hurricane Dora."

Matthew Thayer | The Maui News | AP

Hurricane Dora was not expected to make landfall in Hawaii and remained hundreds of miles south of the islands Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. But the storm contributed to strong winds that downed a number of trees and powerlines.

The Honolulu National Weather Service shared a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Tuesday night telling residents to prepare for winds between 30 and 40 miles per hour, and gusts up to 60 miles per hour.

"Secure property, expected outages & difficult travel," the agency wrote.

The strong winds stalled firefighters and prevented helicopters from successfully dumping water onto the flames, County of Maui spokesperson Mahina Martin told the Associated Press Tuesday.

The American Red Cross posted on X Wednesday that a number of shelters are open across the state to help those who have been impacted by the fires and winds.