Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Winning ticket for Powerball's $1.08 billion jackpot sold in California — here's how much the winner will owe in taxes

By Kate Dore, CFP®,CNBC

Joe Raedle | Getty
  • There's a winner for the $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot and all six numbers matched a ticket sold in California.
  • While California doesn't tax lottery prizes, there's a mandatory 24% federal withholding and the winner likely owes millions more.

It's official: There's a winner for the $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot — and the taxman will take a hefty cut.

A single ticket sold in California matched all six numbers drawn Wednesday night, making it the third-largest prize in the game's history, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. Last-minute ticket sales pushed the jackpot to $1.08 billion from $1 billion.

The winner can choose between a 30-year annuitized prize of $1.08 billion or a lump sum payment of $558.1 million. Both options are pretax estimates.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Here's a look at other stories offering a financial angle on important lifetime milestones.

While both choices come with a sizeable tax bill, experts say the winner will need a plan for managing the windfall.

"The biggest thing is to do nothing," said certified financial planner and enrolled agent John Loyd, owner at The Wealth Planner in Fort Worth, Texas. "Let the emotions and overwhelming feelings subside before making any decision."

Money Report

news 6 mins ago

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Netflix, American Airlines, Johnson & Johnson and more

news 29 mins ago

6 signs you're ruminating on your ex—and how to stop, according to a relationship psychologist

California doesn't tax lottery winnings

Before seeing a penny of the jackpot, the winner will pay a 24% mandatory upfront federal withholding that goes straight to the IRS.

If they choose the $558.1 million cash option, the 24% withholding automatically reduces the prize by about $134 million.

However, Loyd warns the 24% withholding won't cover the entire tax bill because the prize pushes the winner into the top federal income tax bracket, which is currently 37%.

California doesn't tax lottery winnings, so there's no state tax bill if the winner lives there. However, it could be significant if they bought the ticket in California but live elsewhere, with some top-income state tax brackets exceeding 10%. 

After the 24% federal withholding, the jackpot winner's tax bill depends on several factors but could easily represent millions more.

Powerball isn't the only chance to win big. The jackpot for Friday night's Mega Millions drawing now stands at an estimated $720 million. The chance of hitting the jackpot in that game is roughly 1 in 302 million.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us