Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Winter storm disrupts thousands of U.S. flights

By Leslie Josephs,CNBC

Airplanes on the tarmac during a snow storm at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, US, on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. 
Ting Shen | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • More than 4,000 U.S. flights were delayed and over 1,000 were canceled as a winter storm moved eastward.
  • The winter storm was set to dump about a foot of snow on areas around Washington, D.C.
  • The worst of the disruptions were centered in and around Washington, D.C., but flights were delayed around as far west as Dallas.

Thousands of flights were disrupted Monday as a winter storm moved eastward, snarling air travel in the eastern U.S.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

>Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

By 1:45 p.m. ET, more than 4,300 U.S. flights were delayed while another 1,880 were canceled, according to flight tracker FlightAware.

The storm, which was moving from the Ohio Valley to the mid-Atlantic, was set to dump as much as a foot of snow in the Washington, D.C., area, though cold weather stretched through the southern U.S., according to federal forecasters.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

More than 250 flights, or two-thirds of the day's schedule, were canceled at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, while about a third of the scheduled flights were canceled at each Washington Dulles International Airport and Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

Each of the major New York-area airports had more than 100 flight delays, FlightAware tallies showed, and there were significant slowdowns at other major airports like Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and Chicago O'Hare International Airport.

Money Report

news 16 mins ago

Eli Manning says ‘only one team' he'd take ownership stake in is New York Giants

news 19 mins ago

Suze Orman says this is ‘the best financial move' you can make right now

United, Southwest, American and other airlines waived change fees and fare differences for travelers affected by the storm.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us