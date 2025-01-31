WNBA All-Star Angel Reese just paid off her mom's mortgage: ‘That was my biggest goal in life'

WNBA star Angel Reese just achieved the dream of many athletes when they go pro: paying off their parents' debts.

The 22-year-old recently had her mother on as a guest on her "Unapologetically Angel" podcast. As a birthday surprise for her mom, Reese revealed that she had paid off her mom's mortgage.

"You said if your mortage was paid off that you would retire," Reese said. "So your mortgage today has been paid."

The Chicago Sky forward's mother was brought to tears by the gesture, which Reese said has always been her dream.

"That was my biggest goal in life, to retire you and to pay your mortgage," she said. "Obviously, you're a hardworking woman, you don't need me for no money."

Reese was able to give her generous gift despite her WNBA salary, not because of it. The WNBA All-Star previously said that her $73,439 rookie salary wasn't nearly enough to pay her bills.

"I just hope y'all know the WNBA don't pay my bills at all," she said during an Instagram Live last year. "I don't even think that pays one of my bills."

Last year, she told ESPN that her primary income came from her numerous endorsement deals, describing her WNBA earnings as "a bonus."

"Being able to play for what, four to five months, and get $75,000 on top of the other endorsements that I'm doing, I think it's a plus for me," she said at the time.

Reese has partnerships with brands including Reebok, Beats by Dre and Reese's chocolates.

She is also spending part of her offseason participating in Unrivaled, an eight-week 3v3 league which pays her more than $200,000. In the past, WNBA players have traveled to countries like Russia to supplement their salaries.

"A lot of us never wanna have to go overseas, but some people do have to go overseas, unfortunately," she said last August. "Being able to make six figures within three months [in Unrivaled], being able to be housed in Miami, just being able to get better …. I think it's amazing."

