Women Pay More on Average Than Men for Car Insurance, Despite Getting Into Fewer Accidents, Study Finds

Women can pay up to 7.6% more than men for car insurance, depending on their age and location, research from The Zebra finds. The insurance comparison site looked into auto insurance rates by gender, age and location and compared more than 83 million rates between September and December 2020.

Nationwide, women pay an average of 0.4% more than men for car insurance. And in 21 states and the District of Columbia, women are paying more despite getting into fewer accidents, The Zebra finds.

Regardless of age, male drivers consistently account for 68 to 70% of all driver crash involvements, and men make up 70.5% of all driver deaths, data from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety shows.

The biggest disparity between the rates men and women pay is in Florida, where on average women pay $85 more per year than men do.

This map shows where women, and men, pay more per year for car insurance throughout the U.S.

Age can also play a role in how much an individual pays. Women in their 50s in Louisiana pay $118 more, or 5.6%, per year than men of the same age, The Zebra finds.

In Oregon, women in their 30s pay an average of $91 per year more than men in the same age group, which is 6.5% more. Women in their 40s forties pay 7.6% more, a difference of $104.

Only seven states currently have bans on considering gender as a rating factor when it comes to car insurance: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

