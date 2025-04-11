You accidentally became important at work—how to manage the load without losing your sanity, from a career expert

Perhaps you, like the many U.S. employees who've posted viral memes and videos over the past couple years, accidentally became important at work.

Maybe you offered help to a coworker one too many times, or agreed to stay late at the office to work on a project. Now, your favors have turned into unwanted expectations, and while you obviously like seeing your hard work recognized, the workload is taking a toll on your mental health.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Without commensurate recognition or compensation, accidentally becoming important at work can feel more like a punishment.

"We're taught to just be grateful, over-deliver and prove that we deserve and belong in those roles," says Andrew McCaskill, a LinkedIn career expert and global communications executive. "So we just say yes and solve these problems, and before you know it, we're becoming like the glue that's holding everything together, without the title or the compensation to match it."

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

However, quiet quitting or avoiding your colleagues can do even more harm, McCaskill adds. Here's his advice for navigating your newfound importance and ultimately becoming more successful.

Use the 'Yes, and...' method

If you're constantly saying "Yes" to more work without seeking more information about the time, effort, priority level and potential support you may need, you're setting yourself up to be overwhelmed, says McCaskill. Use a "Yes, and..." statement instead, he recommends.

"Don't leave that [conversation] without clarity about what the expectations are," McCaskill says.

You might say, for example: "Yes, I'm really excited about this opportunity. And I'd like to know, are there any additional resources for this project? What outcomes do you want to see?"

If a co-worker asks for your assistance, tell your boss so they're aware that you've been asked to take on a task, recommends McCaskill. Ask your boss questions like: "What, if anything, should I deprioritize so that I can give this my full focus? How important is this?"

The idea is to create a paper trail, writing down your accomplishments and new skills as proof of how willing you are to learn, be a team player and contribute to your organization. You can point to that list when you ask for a promotion or raise.

Push back when you need to

If your increased workload is harming your mental health or getting in the way of your usual job duties, tell your manager right away, says McCaskill.

"My dad used to always say, 'Son, holler if it hurts. You do not get extra credit for doing things the hard way,'" he says. "When you get to a point where it's costing you sleep or sanity ... You don't feel like you're doing a good job or you feel overwhelmed, it's time to speak up."

Perhaps you'll offer to take on the extra work at a later date, saying something like, "Yes, and I can get started on that in a few weeks." Some requests may require you to flat-out say no.

In those instances, thank your boss or colleague for the opportunity, and inform them that it's a bit out of your wheelhouse, or that your other projects also need your attention. This approach ensures that you "lead with gratitude and end with understanding and clarity," McCaskill says.

Want a new career that's higher-paying, more flexible or fulfilling? Take CNBC's new online course How to Change Careers and Be Happier at Work. Expert instructors will teach you strategies to network successfully, revamp your resume and confidently transition into your dream career. Start today and use coupon code EARLYBIRD for an introductory discount of 30% off $67 (+taxes and fees) through May 13, 2025.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.