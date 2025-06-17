Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Yum! Brands names CFO Chris Turner as its next CEO

By Krysta Escobar, CNBC

Yum Brands logo
Dado Ruvic | Reuters
  • Yum! Brands named Chief Financial and Franchise Officer Chris Turner as its next CEO, effective October 1.
  • He will replace David Gibbs, who announced his retirement earlier this year.
  • Turner joined the fast food company in 2019. Before that, he held senior roles at PepsiCo and spent over a decade at McKinsey.

Yum! Brands on Tuesday named Chief Financial and Franchise Officer Chris Turner as its next CEO, effective October 1.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

He will replace David Gibbs, who announced his retirement earlier this year. Gibbs has led Yum since 2020 and will stay on as an advisor through 2026.

Turner joined the fast food company in 2019. Before that, he held senior roles at PepsiCo and spent over a decade at McKinsey.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"I'm deeply honored to step into the role of CEO at Yum! Brands and incredibly grateful for the opportunity to lead this global company with such iconic brands," Turner said in a statement. "I'm excited to build on all that we've accomplished together alongside our talented teams and in partnership with our franchisees around the world."

Under Gibbs, Yum expanded digital ordering and pushed value menus. Turner is expected to continue that strategy as consumer spending shifts.

Yum operates KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and Habit Burger in over 150 countries.

Money Report

news 10 mins ago

JetBlue to cut more flights, other costs with break-even 2025 ‘unlikely' due to weaker travel demand

news 28 mins ago

Spotify's Daniel Ek leads $694 million investment in defense startup Helsing

Shares of the company are up about 5% so far this year.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us