Owner of Trump Hotel in Vancouver Files for Bankruptcy

The hotel officially opened in February 2017 with Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump attending

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - APRIL 11: The entrance to Trump International Hotel Vancouver is closed and boarded up due to the Coronavirus, is seen on April 11, 2020 in Vancouver, Canada. The tourism industry have been hit hard by the restrictions in response to the outbreak of COVID-19.
Andrew Chin/Getty Images

The company that owns the Trump International Hotel in Vancouver has filed for bankruptcy.

According to the Office of the Superintendent of Bankruptcy Canada, TA Hotel Management Limited Partnership filed for bankruptcy on Thursday. Records show the company has CDN$4.7 million (US$3.59 million) in liabilities and CDN$1.1 million (US$840,000) in assets.

The first meeting of creditors is expected on Sept. 16.

A call to the hotel’s reservation desk was not answered, nor was a call to TA Hotel Management Ltd.

The hotel officially opened in February 2017 with Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump attending, along with developer Tiah Joo Kim. Protestors gathered outside and then Mayor Gregor Robertson and other local politicians did not attend the ceremony.

The hotel employed about 250 people.

The 63-story building is the second tallest building in Metro Vancouver. The hotel’s 147 guest rooms, amenities, and ballrooms occupy the first 15 floors. Above that are 217 condominiums.

TA Hotel Management Ltd. Limited Partnership is a subsidiary of TA Global Berhad, which is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Kim has been the company’s CEO since January 2016.

The company’s website lists the Trump International Hotel & Tower Vancouver “amongst the landmarks that we have created.”

Kim is also CEO of Vancouver-based Holborn Group, which has a licensing agreement to use the Trump name.

