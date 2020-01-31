Staples Launches Revamped Stores in Greater Boston — Complete With Podcast Studios

Staples Inc. next week will launch six reimagined retail stores in Greater Boston, as the Framingham-based office products retailer aims to pivot from stores with a warehouse-like feel to ones that gives shoppers an experience — and a place to record a podcast.

Part of the recalibration is streamlining Staples’ in-store merchandise into separate sections, each designed around an experience or situation, such as business travel, collaboration or STEM tools for students.

By shifting around the retail merchandise footprint, Staples freed up about 50 percent of its store’s real estate, and used the space to create in-store podcast studios as well as coworking and community spaces.

Read more at the Boston Business Journal.