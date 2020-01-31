Business

Staples Launches Revamped Stores in Greater Boston — Complete With Podcast Studios

By Catherine Carlock – Real Estate Editor, Boston Business Journal

Staples logo
Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images, File

This Aug. 28, 2019, file photo shows a close-up of the rebranded logo for office supplies store Staples.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Staples Inc. next week will launch six reimagined retail stores in Greater Boston, as the Framingham-based office products retailer aims to pivot from stores with a warehouse-like feel to ones that gives shoppers an experience — and a place to record a podcast.

Part of the recalibration is streamlining Staples’ in-store merchandise into separate sections, each designed around an experience or situation, such as business travel, collaboration or STEM tools for students.

By shifting around the retail merchandise footprint, Staples freed up about 50 percent of its store’s real estate, and used the space to create in-store podcast studios as well as coworking and community spaces.

Business

coronavirus 19 hours ago

Pilots Union Files Suit to Halt American Airlines Flights to China Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

hummer Jan 30

Hummer Is Making a Comeback, But This Time It’s Electric

Read more at the Boston Business Journal.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

BusinessFraminghamBoston Business JournalSTAPLES
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us