Take the Boston Black Restaurant Challenge

It's Black History Month, and one way you can mark the occasion is by visiting black-owned businesses. That's the thought behind the Boston Black Restaurant Challenge that's going on right now.
The Boston Black Restaurant Challenge is an annual celebration promoting community, culture and economic development. During the month of February, Boston residents are encouraged to visit at least one black-owned restaurant or bar every week.
"The challenge does not need to end in February. We're challenging you to think outside of the box, year round. Go ahead and diversify your culinary options," said Nia Grace, owner of Darryl's Bar & Kitchen in Roxbury. "We want this to be something that people are consciously deciding to not go with the norm, and to think about all of the residents here in the city who might want to see their patronage, and that's what we're looking for."
Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Nearly 70 establishments are included in this year's Boston Black Restaurant Challenge.
Below is a list of participating restaurants:
Boston
Flames Caribbean Restaurant
Fresh Food Generation
Next Step Soul Food Café
NU Flav Restaurant
P&R Jamaican Restaurant
Dorchester
Bon Appetit
Bred Gourmet
Cesaria
Down Home Delivery
Food for the Soul
Family Affair Restaurant & Catering
Island Style Jamaican Restaurant
Irie Jamaican Style Restaurant
JP Roti Shop
Juice and Jazz Café
Levi’s Restaurant and Lounge
M&M’s BBQ
Murl’s Kitchen
Natif Natal Restaurant
Oasis Café
Oasis Vegan Veggie Parlor
One Family Diner
Only One Jamaican Restaurant
Raphael Caribbean Cuisine
Singh’s Roti Shop
Taste of Eden
Vaughan Fish & Chips
Wingz & Tingz
Downtown
Larry J’s BBQ
Savvor Restaurant & Lounge
Greater Boston
Infused Kreyol (Malden)
Jamaican Mi Hungry (Cambridge)
Neighborhood Kitchen (Medford)
Pikliz International Cuisine (Somerville)
Rhythm N’ Wraps (Brookline)
The Coast Café (Cambridge)
Hyde Park
D Coal Pot
Wingz & Tingz
Zaz Restaurant
Jamaica Plain
Blue Nile Restaurant
Jamaican Mi Hungry
Mattapan
Ali’s Roti
Au Beurre Chaud Bakery
Blue Mountain Jamaican Restaurant
Café Juiceup
Golden Krust
Le Foyer Bakery
Lenny’s Tropical Bakery & Restaurant
P&R Jamaican Restaurant
Pit Stop Barbecue
Prestige Cuisine
Shea Butter Smoothies
Roxbury
Ali’s Roti
Ashur Restaurant
Darryl’s Corner Bar & Kitchen
Dayib Café
District 7 Tavern
Fort Hill Bar & Grill
Ideals Sub Shop
Maxine’s on St. James
Nos Casa Café
P&R Jamaican Restaurant
Silver Slipper
Slades Bar & Grill
Soleil
Suya Joint
Top Mix
South End
Lucy Ethiopian Café
Mida
Wally’s Café Jazz Club