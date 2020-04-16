coronavirus

These Mass. Companies Are Developing COVID-19 Treatments and Tests

NBCUniversal, Inc.

More than two dozen Massachusetts companies have announced plans to create vaccines, treatments or devices for COVID-19 — garnering attention from investors but raising questions about long-term success. 

Atlas Venture Partner Kevin Bitterman said during a virtual LabCentral discussion Tuesday that it would be “almost criminal” for venture capital firms and their portfolio companies not to consider turning their attention to the development of COVID-19 products. His firm is encouraging its startups to consider development of preventative or therapeutic drugs.

That sentiment is trickling down through the public and private markets.

Business

coronavirus 2 hours ago

The Paycheck Protection Program Is Out of Cash. What Does That Mean for Small Business Owners?

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Intense Demand Continues to Inundate Grocery Delivery Services

Read more at Boston Business Journal.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

coronavirusvaccine
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us