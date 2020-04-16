These Mass. Companies Are Developing COVID-19 Treatments and Tests

More than two dozen Massachusetts companies have announced plans to create vaccines, treatments or devices for COVID-19 — garnering attention from investors but raising questions about long-term success.

Atlas Venture Partner Kevin Bitterman said during a virtual LabCentral discussion Tuesday that it would be “almost criminal” for venture capital firms and their portfolio companies not to consider turning their attention to the development of COVID-19 products. His firm is encouraging its startups to consider development of preventative or therapeutic drugs.

That sentiment is trickling down through the public and private markets.

