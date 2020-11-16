Massachusetts

This Town Just Became the Wealthiest in Massachusetts, Census Data Shows

It has the highest estimated median household income in the Bay State, at $212,574

Mark Lennihan/AP

When it comes to the wealthiest places in Massachusetts, a new town can claim top dollar, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.

Dover has the highest estimated median household income in the Bay State, at $212,574. The data, the most recent available from the Census Bureau, measures estimated 2018 income in “census-designated places.” In many instances, a census-designated place is the same as a city or town, though that is not always the case.

Last year, the data showed that Wellesley was the wealthiest place in Massachusetts. Now, with an estimated median household income of $188,908, Wellesley is in second place behind Dover.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsCensus
