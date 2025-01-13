Walmart Inc.

Walmart logo redesign: See the retailer's updated brand look

The "brand refresh" of Walmart's identity includes some nods to its past.

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Retailing giant Walmart has unveiled a new logo to start the new year.

The "brand refresh" of its identity, as the chain is calling the move, includes some nods to its past.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Walmart said its new color palette of True Blue and Spark Yellow "leans on the retailer’s most recognizable tones and its heritage of blue, while ushering in new updates to keep the brand fresh."

“Walmart aims to be an inspirational, digital retailer that provides all the products, brands and services our customers need and want. This update, rooted in the legacy of our founder, Sam Walton, demonstrates our evolving capabilities and longstanding commitment to serve our customers of today and tomorrow,” said William White, senior vice president and Chief Marketing Officer, Walmart U.S., in a press release.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Walmart said it start to rollout the new look on stories in Oct. 2024 but will continue to expand the new look to stores across the country over time.

Walmart's Instagram account could already be seen on Jan. 13 with the new logo.

Walmart
A before and after look at Walmart's logo. (Walmart)

Business

Jobs Jan 10

US payrolls grew by 256,000 in December, much more than expected; unemployment rate falls to 4.1%

Food & Drink Jan 10

Companies from Coca-Cola to Anheuser-Busch are getting in on the canned cocktail market. Here's why

Walmart
A before and after look at Walmart's wordmark. (Walmart)
Walmart
A look at a Walmart storefront with the new logo and wordmark. (Walmart)

This article tagged under:

Walmart Inc.Business
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us