‘He needs to go': Karen Read supporters protest Norfolk County DA's fundraiser

Karen Read supporters are calling on Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey to step down.

Dozens protested Thursday outside of his fundraising event in Quincy, Massachusetts.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Morrissey's office is prosecuting Read, who's accused of killing her Boston police officer boyfriend, John O'Keefe, by hitting him with her SUV. Read's defense argued that she was framed in a wide-ranging coverup.

A hung jury resulted in a mistrial, and prosecutors have vowed to retry the case. The defense has motioned for two charges — second-degree murder and leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death — should be dropped amid claims that jurors were unanimous in rejecting both counts and were only deadlocked on manslaughter.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

The case's lead investigator, Trooper Michael Proctor, has been suspended by the Massachusetts State Police amid an internal investigation. His testimony about the texts he sent while investigating the case raised serious questions about his credibility.

Morrissey's office, where Proctor had been assigned, was forced to send a Brady letter to 13 criminal defense attorneys notifying them that the suspended trooper had been involved in investigating their cases.

A prominent Dover doctor is awaiting trial for the murder of his wife, and the defense is arguing for personal texts and emails from investigators after Trooper Ryan Proctor's stunning testimony in the Karen Read trial.

"He needs to go," said protester Margie Gaul of Middleborough.

"We need justice. We've got to find out the truth," added Rene Rosie Miller of Plymouth, who also attended the protest. "What is he hiding?"

One man at the protest was wearing a prison jumpsuit costume with "state penitentiary" written on the back.

"I came dressed as Proctor's cellmate, because I feel what he did, he needs to go to prison for."

Testifying at her trial, Proctor came under fire for texts he sent family, friends, colleagues and superiors with the Massachusetts State Police.

The NBC10 Boston Investigators are tracking the fallout of Massachusetts State Police Trooper Michael Proctor's damaging testimony in the Karen Read trial.

"She's a whack job … c***," Proctor said while reading the texts while on the witness stand.

In the texts, he made disparaging remarks about medical conditions, and said he had found "no nudes so far" when going through Read's phone.

O'Keefe was found in the snow outside the Canton home of Brian Albert, a fellow officer with the Boston Police Department. When a friend said they were "sure the owner of the house will receive some s***," Proctor replied, "Nope, homeowner is a Boston cop, too."

Proctor became the lead investigator after state police were called in because Albert has a brother with the Canton Police Department. But Proctor's own connection with other witnesses were called into question at the trial. Proctor acknowledged that he is close with his sister, Courtney, who is friends with Julie Albert, the homeowner's sister-in-law.

In one text to his sister, Proctor said of Read, "Hopefully she kills herself."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.

Morrissey has been in office since 2010, with his last election in 2022. His term is four years.

"He's up for reelection, and if he goes unopposed this time, shame on us," said Paul Cristoforo, who organized the protest.

NBC10 Boston reached out to the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office for comment about the protest, but has not heard back.