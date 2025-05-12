State police sgt. expected to return to witness stand Monday in Karen Read trial

Karen Read's second murder trial will enter its fourth week in court on Monday, and is expected to pick back up with more testimony from a state police sergeant who oversaw the investigation into John O'Keefe's death in 2022.

State police Sgt. Yuri Bukhenik is expected to return to the witness stand for a third day of testimony.

Bukhenik helped to gather physical evidence in the investigation. During his testimony, he read vulgar text messages sent by fired state trooper Michael Proctor about Read to a text chain that Bukhenik was included on.

Flirtatious texts between Karen Read and Brian Higgins were read in court by Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Yuri Bukhenik, the most dramatic moment of his testimony in court on Friday. And legal analyst Morjieta Derisier explained why his testimony, which is expected to continue Monday, could be devastating for prosecutors' case — even before Michael Proctor is called, likely by the defense. Get analysis from Derisier, former juror Ronald Estanislao and NBC10 Boston courtroom insider Sue O'Connell, who shared why the jury may see the testimony as a turning point in the trial. Plus, we got an update in court on Chloe, the Alberts' dog.

Bukhenik worked with Proctor to develop the theory that Read is responsible for O'Keefe's death.

He also read aloud texts between Read and Brian Higgins, where the two flirted with each other and made plans to hang out at each others' homes.

Read's defense has named Higgins as one of the other parties they believe could have been responsible for O'Keefe's death.

Court is starting an hour later on Monday, but a full day of testimony is expected once things get underway.