‘It can happen to anyone': Karen Read's parents grateful for support through case

The parents of Karen Read, who stood by their daughter through her contentious and high-profile murder case, are relieved her criminal case is finally over.

"We know Karen as our daughter, had she done something, and struck John O'keefe, we would have been the first be notified, she would have said 'mom and dad I will take my medicine,'" her father William Read said. "And it was quite the opposite."

For the first time in years, Karen Read's parents say they woke up rested Friday morning.

The events of the past few days have finally sunk in.

The legal war they waged, and helped finance on behalf of their daughter is starting to become a memory.

"I don't know what will become of our lives, I don't think we will ever go back to where we were prior to January 29, 2022," William Read said.

They say they are filled with gratitude for the outcome of Read's second trial, but also for who they met along the way and the support they received.

"We always say after we met a lot of people, we don't know if we could do what they did for us. Because we lived a life where we didn't have to do it for anybody, we did it for our own family. Now I think I could because I know what it meant to us, and if I could do that for somebody else," Janet Read explained.

They say it's not forgotten that a life was lost. Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe was dating Karen Read when he died.

O'Keefe's family declined to speak Thursday when an NBC10 Boston reporter stopped by, saying there will be a time for that, but not now.

Read's family is also trying to ensure some good comes out of the toll of the last three years.

"I would just say to everybody out there, to avoid this happening to your loved one, your significant person in your life - and it can happen to anyone - take back your government get out there and vote, that's your power," William Read said. "Don't let there be another Karen Read down the road."