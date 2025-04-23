Testimony to resume today after heated first day of Karen Read's retrial

Was she the angry girlfriend or the victim of a cover-up? Karen Read's second murder trial got underway with competing accounts in the opening statements Tuesday, a heated first day of testimony.

The defense used words like "bias," "deceit," and "misconduct" in their opening, while the prosecution made their case that Read intended to kill her Boston police officer boyfriend John O'Keefe and that new cell phone evidence will prove that.

Read, however, was optimistic leaving court Tuesday, saying, "I feel great. Today went well. We prepped hard. And I'm just proud of my team. I can't be prouder. And I feel fortunate to have them. And we've got the truth so we just forge ahead."

The second murder trial of Karen Read opened Tuesday after months of legal wrangling, with two new lawyers making the arguments over whether Read killed John O'Keefe in Canton three years ago. Our team, inside court and outside, shares what's been different so far this year, and our legal experts share what stood out when Hank Brennan and Alan Jackson made opening statements, as well as the questioning of the first witness.

Wednesday, day two of the retrial, will see Kerry Roberts return to the stand. Roberts was a friend of O'Keefe's and was with Read the morning they found his body.

She testified Tuesday after Canton firefighter and paramedic Timothy Nuttall, who was among the first wave of first responders to arrive on the scene that day.

Nuttall is notable because he says when he arrived that Read told him she hit O'Keefe with her SUV. But his memory of that night was picked apart during cross examination by Read's defense team, as Nuttall did not recall some of the details and he acknowledged inconsistencies in his own previous testimony from the first trial.