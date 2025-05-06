Retired Canton officer expected to return to stand Tuesday in Read retrial

Tuesday will be another full day of testimony for jurors in Karen Read's retrial, after things got started for the week Monday with several key moments.

Jurors on Monday heard from another first responder, a retired police lieutenant and three people who were involved in the social gatherings the night before John O'Keefe was found unresponsive in the snow in front of 34 Fairview Road in January of 2022.

Read, who is accused of killing him by backing into him with her SUV and leaving him to die in the cold, did not provide comment as she left court Monday.

Katie McLaughlin was the first responder who testified Monday. She was among those who responded to the call when O'Keefe was found in the snow, and testified that Read said, "I hit him."

Monday in the Karen Read trial, Canton police's use of a leaf blower and red Solo cups to collect evidence in the death of John O'Keefe were called into question, and a paramedic who was at the scene testified that Read told her, "I hit him," repeatedly. Tonight on "Canton Confidential," we review who said what, how the jury may be perceiving the sometimes contentious questions and how it's coming across in the courtroom.

She became a target for the defense during the first trial because of her relationship with Caitlin Albert, who is the daughter of the homeowners at 34 Fairview. The nature of their relationship has been a contentious point between she and defense attorney Alan Jackson. Jackson brings up photos of the two throughout the years, while McLaughlin says they are not friends and simply have mutual friends, so they see each other at events sometimes.

Monday's proceedings left off with retired police lieutenant Paul Gallagher. He arrived to the scene that day after O'Keefe's body had been transported to the hospital, and he began collecting evidence. He used a leaf blower to clear snow, red Solo cups to collect blood and a Stop & Shop bag.

Gallagher is expected to return to the stand when court resumes Tuesday morning.