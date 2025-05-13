Sgt. Bukhenik excused after three days on the stand in Karen Read's retrial

After a marathon three days of testimony from the Massachusetts State Police sergeant who was overseeing John O'Keefe's death investigation, a new witness is expected to take the stand in Karen Read's second murder trial.

During Monday's proceedings, Read's attorneys presented video that could impact their third party culprit defense.

The Read defense team has argued that someone else is responsible for the death of O'Keefe. One of the people that her attorneys have pointed the finger at is ATF agent Brian Higgins.

Higgins was a big point that the defense grilled Sgt. Yuri Bukhenik on during their lengthy cross-examination. Flirtatious text messages between Higgins and Read were read for the court. It was also revealed that the pair may have even shared a romantic kiss.

Massachusetts State Police Lt. Yuri Bukhenik, a supervisor of disgraced former Trooper Michael Proctor, defended his subordinate's handling of the Karen Read investigation.

Higgins was also at 34 Fairview the night before O'Keefe was discovered unresponsive in the snow, and the defense showed video of what appeared to be Higgins at the Canton Police Department at around 1:30 a.m. that morning. He had an office there, and he claims to have been moving cars, but the defense is raising suspicions.

Bukhenik was also questioned further about one of the investigators who he supervised during the O'Keefe investigation — Michael Proctor, who has since been fired.

Bukhenik acknowledged that Proctor acted unprofessionally after reading through now-infamous text messages in a group text he was in with Proctor. In the texts, Proctor called Read ret***ed, and said he hadn't found nudes while searching her cell phone.

Meanwhile, the prosecution has filed a motion to be able to discuss a trip that Read and O'Keefe took to Aruba. They believe it will show that the two had issues in their relationship.

Bukhenik was excused just after 4 p.m. on Monday