Karen Read retrial: More testimony expected from digital forensics expert on SUV

Crucial evidence, including data collected from Karen Read's SUV, is making its first appearance in the courtroom this week in Read's trial, after it was missing during her first set of proceedings last year.

The testimony is proving to be controversial. In fact, the defense has tried to prevent a witness from taking the stand in the first place, but Judge Beverly Cannone ruled otherwise. Shanon Burgess will continue his testimony Tuesday.

Burgess is a digital forensic analyst with the Texas-based company Aperture. He was tasked by the prosecution with looking into Read's SUV — specifically the movements that it made the night before John O'Keefe was found dead in the snow outside 34 Fairview Road.

A day of dense, scientific testimony in the Karen Read case took a dramatic turn as the defense called a prosecution expert's credentials into question — he confirmed a CV on his firm's site said he had a college degree that he hasn't gotten yet. Our experts, attorneys Michael Coyne and Peter Tragos, said it was a damaging moment for the prosecution. Here's why, how the jury appeared to react and what it could mean for other witnesses still to be called in the case.

The prosecution alleges that Read backed into O'Keefe after a night out drinking, and a witness has testified that O'Keefe's cell phone showed movement at 12:32 a.m. Burgess testified that Read's SUV moved in reverse at 12:32 a.m.

Read's defense has called into question Burgess' expertise and professional credentials, beginning with the bachelor's degree on his company's website bio and his published resume. It was revealed that there was a discrepancy — Burgess does not have a B.S. in mathematics, and in fact the school he listed does not offer that degree.

Burgess maintained that he is pursuing a mathematics degree, saying he has been doing so since 2008.

Court is set to resume with more testimony from Burgess Tuesday morning.