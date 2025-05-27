Karen Read trial enters its sixth week as prosecution prepares to rest its case

The prosecution in Karen Read's second murder trial is preparing to rest its case this week, as the defense makes final preparations to present their case to the court.

Before doing that, another witness is expected to take the stand – and their testimony has the potential to significantly shift the jury's views.

This marks the sixth week of the trial. The trial has been predicted to last six to eight weeks, and Judge Beverly Cannone has said that things are ahead of schedule.

The prosecution is expected to call its final witness, potentially a critical one who may tie key evidence together, while the defense is gearing up to call its own witnesses. Here's a comprehensive recap of the prosecution's case and analysis on what they've shown, plus more from our chief legal analyst on what the defense will set out to show.

Before the extended weekend, Read said that her team was preparing their best defense yet.

"I'm anxious, I'm ready to put on our case, which will be more robust than it was last year," Read said. "So I am anxious for everyone to learn what we know."

Read said to expect more witnesses as their defense would be "broader and deeper."

She's facing charges in the death of then-boyfriend John O'Keefe, who the state says was backed into by Read during the early morning hours of Jan. 29, 2022. O'Keefe was found around 6 a.m. in the snow outside 34 Fairview Road, the home of another Boston police officer, Brian Albert. The state says Read backed into O'Keefe while dropping him off at a party after the couple was out drinking with a number of friends and acquaintances.

Karen Read expects the prosecution to call just one more witness in her murder retrial, meaning her team will soon begin making its case to the jury. While she isn't saying whether the defense will call Michael Proctor, the former state trooper looms over the testimony, and our experts explore what strategy they may take. Plus, concerns over the qualifications of a brain surgeon who's testified and answers to your questions — on why Hank Brennan was brought in to prosecute the case, what jurors might make of all the sidebars, who's allowed in court and many more.

Read's defense is claiming she is being framed as part of a massive coverup at the hands of a tight-knit group of law enforcement, alleging that someone else at the home is the real culprit of O'Keefe's death.

Brian Albert has not testified so far in the retrial, and neither has Brian Higgins – who had been exchanging flirtatious text messages with Read. But, plenty of others who were at 34 Fairview that night have testified, including Jennifer McCabe.

Many of the first responders have also testified. Notably absent from that lineup this time around is former state trooper Michael Proctor, whose testimony in the first trial revealed the inappropriate behavior he admitted to while investigating the case. He has since been fired from Mass. State Police.

On Tuesday, it's expected that the state will call to the stand a crash reconstruction expert, who the prosecution says will prove Read is responsible.