What to Know Karen Read is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating a vehicle under the influence and leaving the scene

She is accused of striking John O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV in 2022 and leaving him to die alone in the snow outside of a house party in Canton, Massachusetts

Her defense team has said she is the victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O'Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party

This is a retrial - the first, on the same charges, ended in mistrial

Witness testimony will continue in the Karen Read trial Tuesday after tensions ran high Monday.

On Monday, the defense called for a mistrial over the prosecution's questioning of accident reconstruction expert Dr. Daniel Wolfe. The issue centered on John O'Keefe's clothes, specifically holes in the back of his sweatshirt, which special prosecutor Hank Brennan tried to establish were caused by road rash. In actuality, the holes were actually made by a prosecution criminalist cutting them when she was examining the sweatshirt - which was noted in paperwork.

Brennan admitted to making a mistake and Judge Beverly Cannone opted not to grant the mistrial, instead offering jury instructions to correct the misunderstanding and allowing the documentation noting the holes to be entered into evidence.

Testimony continued, ending with Dr. Elizabeth Laposata on the stand. She was the chief medical examiner in Rhode Island for 12 years and has experience with a number of court cases.

After Laposata, the defense says their final witness will be Dr. Andrew Rentschler, a biochemist who works for the company ARCCA.

