Karen Read retrial returns for full week of testimony Monday

The Karen Read murder retrial will be back in session on Monday, after a fiery week in court that included the testimony and cross-examination of key witness Jennifer McCabe.

Jurors were told on Friday to expect a full day in court every day this week.

Things left off on Friday with the testimony of a forensic scientist from the Massachusetts State Police Crime Laboratory, Hannah Knowles. Knowles said that based on blood drawn at Good Samaritan Hospital, Read's blood alcohol content around when prosecutors suspect she hit O'Keefe, "at 12:45 a.m., could be between 0.14 and 0.28," according to Knowles.

Knowles was the next witness called after Jennifer McCabe — known for conducting the "hos long to die in cold" Google search — who was on the witness stand three days.

McCabe is considered a central figure in the case, as she was one of the two people who were with Read when O'Keefe was found. So far, she is coming across much differently in the second trial -- she appears friendlier, she's smiling throughout her testimony, and she's making eye contact with the jury and smiling broadly when she does so.

McCabe testified that she remembered Read telling a first responder, "I hit him. I hit him. I hit him."

Defense attorney Alan Jackson later challenged McCabe’s recollection on that point, saying that’s not what she told a grand jury.

"Not one time, Ms. McCabe, did you ever use the phrase, 'I hit him,' as it relates to my client in front of a grand jury on April 26, 2022, did you? Not once," he said.

McCabe replied, "I’d have to read through the 227 pages to see.”

Read has pleaded not guilty to hitting O'Keefe, her boyfriend, with her SUV, and leaving him to die. Shortly after his body was found, McCabe said Wednesday, she conducted the Google search about hypothermia, "hos long to die in cold" — at Read’s request.

The defense maintains McCabe did the search earlier in the morning, which Read reiterated after court Wednesday.

"I did not tell Jen to make a Google search. I certainly didn’t tell her to make the one at 2:27 either,” Read told reporters.

The defense alleges that Read was framed as part of a conspiracy.