Karen Read latest: 2 jurors selected, Canton police audit released

The jury selection process for Karen Read's second murder trial is expected to continue on Wednesday, with dozens of potential jurors who could decide her fate returning to court.

Tuesday was the first day of jury selection, and two people were chosen. 91 have been questioned in total — 78 said they had seen, heard, or talked about the case. 40 said they had already formed an opinion.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Legal experts said that even if someone has an opinion on the case, they can still be chosen if they remain impartial about what's presented in court.

"People have just been following this for 15 months, to then step into a courtroom, into a jury box, and say none of that has effected me, none of that has impacted my ability to be impartial, it's a tall order," legal analyst William Kickham said.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Demonstrators had to abide by a newly-extended buffer zone around Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham's town center on Tuesday in an effort to keep jurors from hearing chanting and honking.

Four people are suing Judge Beverly Cannone over the buffer zone, saying it is a violation of their constitutional rights.

Audit into Canton Police Department released

Meanwhile, a newly-published audit of the Canton Police Department shows errors made while investigating the case.

According to the audit, Canton police never photographed the scene where John O'Keefe was found dead before he was moved by first responders. The audit also stated that Canton police should have stayed on scene until a state police team showed up to dig through the snow for evidence.

Other major mistakes outlined in the audit included not interviewing key witnesses separately at the station or preserving video evidence of Read's SUV parked in the sallyport.

According to former Massachusetts state trooper Todd McGhee, who now works as a security and law enforcement expert, some of the most basic fundamentals of police work were missing completely, and it appears the department lacks the means to be effective.

"The biggest thing for any law enforcement agency is having the training and the resources available to be a professional agency," McGhee said.

The group of independent investigators was commissioners in the first place because of the incredible frustration on the part of Canton taxpayers who heard details about their police department unravel during Read's first trial. Examples like using a leaf blower to search the scene where John O'Keefe was found, and using red solo cups and grocery bags to collect evidence at the scene.

The report also detailed a department suffering from low morale after months of criticism. The audit took three months, is 200 pages and cost $200,000.