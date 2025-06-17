Jurors in Karen Read's second murder trial will continue their deliberations on Tuesday, as the defense questions the format of the verdict slip — a topic that was a major issue in Read's first trial last year.

Meanwhile, the crowd of Read's supporters has grown and it's only expected to continue to do so on Tuesday now that the jury has deliberated for about nine hours. There is no court on Thursday due to the holiday, so many are anticipating to learn something soon.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Outside of court on Monday morning, Read told news media that she was feeling confident, but added that she felt frustrated over the verdict slip, particularly the second charge, manslaughter while operating a motor vehicle under the influence of liquor.

How long will it take for the Karen Read jury to deliver a verdict? Here's what other high-profile murder trials suggest. And with our legal analysts, we dig into the verdict slips — the loss and the victory that Judge Cannone gave the defense on changing the documents, and whether the slips could ever be made clearer. Plus, how Read's defense team is working to corral the crowd of her supporters outside of court.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Her team argued that the wording on the slip may cause confusion amongst the jury. It's similar to the verdict slip in the first trial, which ended in a mistrial.

Judge Beverly Cannone on Monday denied the defense's motion regarding the slip, saying that the slip is currently consistent with Massachusetts law.

Read, who is accused of backing her SUV into and killing her boyfriend John O'Keefe, a Boston police officer, three years ago.

"Timing doesn't mean as much as we might think," NBC10 Boston chief legal analyst Michael Coyne said. "When you look at verdicts generally, but especially high profile verdicts... the only thing you really can be certain about here is the longer the jury is out, the more likely you're going to have again yet again, potentially a hung jury."

Deliberations will pick back up again Tuesday morning.