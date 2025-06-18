Blogger ‘Turtleboy' reacts to verdict in Karen Read trial

A verdict was reached in the high-profile Karen Read murder trial Wednesday, finding her guilty of OUI but acquitting her on all other charges in the death of her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe.

Aidan Kearney, the blogger known as Turtleboy, has been one of Read's most vocal supporters, calling attention to what he believes is a law enforcement coverup. He said hearing the verdict was a "surreal, emotional experience."

“When you’ve invested so much of yourself of your life in one case for the last two and a half years, become almost part if it yourself by getting your own charges with it to finally hear those words, not guilty, I mean, I’ve been dreaming about this," he told NBC10 Boston.

Kearney was charged with witness intimidation in connection with the case and has been fighting his own legal battle. He said the OUI charge "didn't even matter" and maintains that O'Keefe's death was at the hands of people who were inside 34 Fairview Road on Jan. 29, 2022, which was then owned by Brian and Nicole Albert.

None of those people have been charged with a crime in the case, though the defense tried to implicate Brian Albert and his friend, Brian Higgins, in O'Keefe's death.

A statement released by several witnesses named by Kearney, including Jennifer McCabe, Matthew McCabe, Chris Albert, Julie Albert, Colin Albert, Nicole Albert, Brian Albert, Kerry Roberts, and Curt Roberts, called the verdict "a devastating miscarriage of justice."

"Today, our hearts are with John and the entire O’Keefe family. They have suffered through so much and deserved better from our justice system. While we may have more to say in the future, today we mourn with John’s family and lament the cruel reality that this prosecution was infected by lies and conspiracy theories spread by Karen Read, her defense team, and some in the media. The result is a devastating miscarriage of justice."