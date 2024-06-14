Will Karen Read testify in her own defense? Here's what she told us

As the murder trial against Karen Read continues, many are wondering whether or not she will take the stand.

We asked Read about that possibility Thursday outside Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Massachusetts, where she is being tried for murder in the 2022 death of her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe.

"Have you made a decision about if you're going to be testifying?" NBC10 Boston's Kirsten Glavin asked.

"I haven't, I'll do whatever is required," Read said. "It's up to the attorneys."

On "Canton Confidential" Thursday evening, legal expert Katherine Loftus explained that lawyers are typically very hesitant to call a defendant to testify.

"From a defense attorney's perspective, you almost never want to put a defendant on the stand," she said. "Generally, you only do it if it's absolutely necessary. In this case, I don't see any reason for her to take the stand."

Loftus said that it could be a consideration if the prosecution had a very strong case against Read, but even then, it would be "very risky."

"You're essentially opening them up to any questioning that comes from the commonwealth," she said. "And particularly when there are some inconsistent statements and behaviors, why put that into testimony when your case is going so well for the defense?"

Outside the courthouse Thursday afternoon, Read told NBC10 Boston she felt her defense was going "really well."

"It's a relief," she said. "All the hard work we've done and everything we've uncovered is finally coming to light."