Report: C's among suitors for Patrick Beverley

Will the Boston Celtics replace one scrappy guard with another?

After parting ways with Marcus Smart in a three-team trade that brought Kristaps Porzingis to Boston, the C's reportedly have their sights set on Patrick Beverley. They are among the teams interested in signing the impending free agent, according to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer.

Beverley, who turns 35 on July 12, is a three-time NBA All-Defensive selection who would bring energy and physicality to the Celtics bench. While he isn't known for his offense, he's a career 37.3 percent 3-point shooter.

Last season, Beverley played 45 games with the Los Angeles Lakers before being traded to and bought out by the Orlando Magic, then signed by his hometown team the Chicago Bulls in February. He finished the 2022-23 campaign with 5.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 39.5 percent from the floor.

Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said on Thursday he has the "green light" from ownership to continue to fortify the roster. The team has roughly $7.3 million to spend before they hit the second tax apron, so Beverley presents one of several options to improve Boston's depth for 2023-24.

NBA free agency is set to begin Friday at 6 p.m. ET.