Report: C's have shown interest in Austin Rivers

Will another member of the Rivers family make their way to Boston?

Austin Rivers, son of former Celtics coach Doc Rivers, is on the C's radar as they search for depth at the end of their bench. The Boston Globe's Gary Washburn reported on Saturday that the team has shown interest in signing the veteran guard.

"Another free agent looking for work is veteran guard Austin Rivers, whom the Celtics have shown interest," Washburn writes. "Rivers, who played with the Timberwolves last season, is looking for more than a mentor role. Rivers is likely one of those players who will be squeezed out of the free-agent market and seeking an NBA minimum contract."

Rivers, who's entering his age 31 season, averaged 4.9 points through 52 games with the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2022-23 campaign. The former Duke star was selected 10th overall by the New Orleans Hornets (now Pelicans) in the 2012 NBA Draft and has since also played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Washington Wizards, Houston Rockets, New York Knicks, and Denver Nuggets. He has averaged 8.5 points and 2.0 rebounds in 707 career games over 11 NBA seasons.

At this point in his career, Rivers is a decent perimeter defender and a spot-up shooter who likely wouldn't see many minutes on the current C"s roster. The Celtics backcourt currently consists of Derrick White, Malcolm Brogdon, and Payton Pritchard. Team president of basketball operations Brad Stevens has stated his priority is to add wing depth and potentially a "4/3 type," and Rivers doesn't fit either of those descriptions.