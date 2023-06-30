Celtics offseason

Report: Celtics sign Oshae Brissett to two-year deal

Brissett scored 27 points against the C's in February 2022.

By Justin Leger

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Boston Celtics reportedly have made their first free-agent signing of the summer.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the C's inked Oshae Brissett to a two-year contract on Friday. Brissett has a player option for the second year of the deal. MassLive.com's Brian Robb adds that it is a veteran minimum contract for the 6-foot-7 forward.

Brissett, 25, averaged 6.1 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 38.6 percent from the field (31.1 percent from 3) last season off the Indiana Pacers bench. C's fans may remember him for his stellar performance against Boston in Feb. 2022, when he propelled Indiana to victory with a game-high 27 points.

That wasn't the only time Brissett has done damage against the Celtics. He's 14-for-26 (53.8 percent) on 3-pointers in eight career games against Boston. That's the most 3s he's made against any opponent in his career.

While his numbers from last year don't jump off the page, Brissett has shown flashes of intriguing potential over his last two seasons with the Pacers. At the very least, he will be a solid depth piece for the frontcourt in 2023-24.

Celtics offseasonOshae Brissett
