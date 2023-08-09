Celtics star Jayson Tatum's ‘NBA 2K24' player rating revealed

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is an NBA superstar, and that is reflected in many ways.

He has been selected to the All-Star game in each of the last three seasons, including the last two as a starter. He was named first-team All-NBA each of the last two seasons as well. He was the Eastern Conference Finals MVP in 2022, and this past season he became the first player in Celtics history to average 30 or more points per game. His 2,059 playoff points are the most by any player since 2017-18.

Tatum also has garnered tremendous respect in the virtual world.

The first batch of player ratings for the much anticipated video game "NBA 2K24" were released Wednesday, and Tatum earned a 95/100 rating. He's the eighth-highest rated player in the game.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Here's the full list of player ratings unveiled Wednesday:

1. Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić: 98 overall

2. Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokunpo: 96

3. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James: 96

4. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid: 96

5. Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant: 96

6. Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry: 96

7. Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic: 95

8. Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum: 95

9. Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler: 95

10. Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard: 94

11. Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker: 94

12. Portland Trailblazers guard Damian Lillard: 94

"NBA 2K24" is scheduled to be released Sept. 8 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.