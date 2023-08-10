Celtics still hoping to host NBA All-Star Game in near future

The Boston Celtics have not hosted an NBA All-Star Game in almost 60 years.

The franchise is hoping to end that drought in the near future.

The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach wrote Thursday that "Boston remains on track to potentially host the city’s first NBA All-Star Game since 1964. The Celtics have submitted an application targeting the 2026 game."

Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck recently told Himmselsbach, “We’re on it. It’s taking up planning time. The wheels are in motion. We’re definitely going for it.”

Next season's All-Star Game will be hosted by the Indiana Pacers. After that, the All-Star Game hosts have not yet been determined.

The last time the City of Boston hosted an All-Star Game was in 1999 when Fenway Park welcomed MLB's best. The NHL All-Star Game came to TD Garden (called FleetCenter at the time) in 1996.

It's hard to believe, given the Celtics' extraordinary success since 1964 and Boston's intense sports fandom that the city hasn't hosted an NBA All-Star Game since Bill Russell, Tommy Heinsohn and Sam Jones were running up and down the famous parquet floor.

The next few years would be a great window for the Celtics to potentially host an All-Star Game because they have two All-NBA players on their roster in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. If healthy, Kristaps Porzingis is an All-Star caliber player as well.