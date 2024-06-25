Clear The Shelters campaign returning for 10th straight year in August

Clear The Shelters will be celebrating a decade in 2024.

The nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign from NBCUniversal Local is returning for the 10th straight year this August, the company announced on Tuesday.

The monthlong adoption initiative will take place from Aug. 10 to Sept. 10; and in honor of the 10th anniversary, the donation initiative will have an extended run of Aug. 1 to Sept. 30.

Clear The Shelters’ landmark anniversary comes after the campaign surpassed 1 million all-time adoptions in 2023.

“Surpassing the one millionth all-time adoption last year and now celebrating our 10th campaign are not just milestones, these numbers help quantify the incredible support Clear The Shelters has received from communities around the nation and the impact it’s had on vulnerable animals and the shelters that care for them,” said Meredith McGinn, NBCUniversal Local’s Executive Vice President of Diginets & Original Production, in a release.

NBCUniversal Local's Clear the Shelters initiative has surpassed 1 million animals rescued after 157,000 animals found new homes in 2023.

Clear The Shelters sees NBC and Telemundo stations nationwide partner with animal shelters and rescues in their local communities to promote pet adoptions and to fundraise. The campaign has raised millions of dollars for participating animal shelters and rescues since launching in 2015.

Last year, over 150 NBC and Telemundo stations teamed up with 1,400-plus shelters and rescues located across 49 states and territories, including Puerto Rico and Guam. The 2023 campaign helped over 150,000 pets find homes while raising more than $575,000.

Details on highlights, activations and initiatives for 2024 will be announced at a later date.

Clear The Shelters has multiple partnerships that will be extended for the 2024 campaign. For the seventh straight year, Hill’s Pet Nutrition will serve as the campaign’s national sponsor and partner.

Meanwhile, virtual pet adoptions will be available through WeRescue for a sixth consecutive year. WeRescue allows prospective adopters to search for pets in their area, submit adoption applications and ask questions directly to shelters.

The campaign's fundraising efforts will continue to be led by longtime partner Greater Good Charities, while animal and pet brand The Dodo will return as a media partner for an eighth campaign.

“It’s a privilege to partner with participating shelters, affiliate stations, Hill’s Pet Nutrition and our employees, to continue to grow and expand this initiative,” McGinn said.

For more information on Clear The Shelters, including participating animal shelters and rescues, along with details on local events, visit ClearTheShelters.com and the Spanish-language site DesocuparlosAlbergues.com. Follow Clear The Shelters on social media: