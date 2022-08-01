Clear The Shelters: Participating Shelters in New England

NBC10 Boston, Telemundo Boston, NECN and NBC Sports Boston announced its annual Clear The Shelters pet adoption and donation campaign will return for the eighth consecutive year from Aug. 1 to 31. As part of the month-long event, the NBC and Telemundo Boston stations are partnering with local animal shelters and rescues to promote pet adoption and help raise funds to support animal welfare in the community.
Since its inception in 2015, the NBC and Telemundo Boston stations local Clear The Shelters campaigns have helped more than 50,000 pets find new homes. Nationally, more than 700,000 pets have been adopted over seven Clear The Shelters campaigns
The 2022 Clear The Shelters will again feature online donations through partners Greater Good Charities and The Animal Rescue Site, which will host fundraising and cover transaction fees so that 100 percent of donations go directly to shelters and rescues. Donations can be made to participating shelters or rescues during the campaign at ClearTheSheltersFund.org, which is also accessible via ClearTheShelters.com.
Virtual pet adoptions are also returning for the fourth consecutive campaign through Clear The Shelters partner WeRescue. The WeRescue app enables users to search for adoptable pets in their area by breed, gender, size and other factors on their smartphone. Users can also submit their adoption applications and ask questions directly to shelters through the app.
For more information on the 2022 Clear The Shelters, including participating shelters and rescues, along with details on local events and activities, visit ClearTheShelters.com and the Spanish-language website DesocuparlosAlbergues.com. Follow the effort on Twitter @ClearTheShelter, and on social media using #ClearTheShelters and #DesocuparLosAlbergues.
Below is a list of participating shelters:
Massachusetts
MSPCA- Boston
350 S. Huntington Avenue
Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
https://www.mspca.org/adoption-centers/boston-adoption-center/
Animal Rescue League of Boston
10 Chandler St.
Boston, MA 02116
https://www.arlboston.org
Gifford Cat Shelter
30 Undine Road
Boston, MA 02135
https://www.giffordcatshelter.org
Lucky Cats Rescue
565 Mount Auburn St
Watertown, MA 02472
https://www.luckycatsrescue.org
Worcester Animal Rescue League
139 Holden Street
Worcester, MA 01606
https://worcesterarl.org
Northeast Animal Shelter
347 Highland Ave
Salem, MA 01970
https://www.northeastanimalshelter.org
PALS Animal Life Savers
10 Traders Way
Salem, MA 01970
https://palscats.org
Cape Ann Animal Aid
4 Paws Lane
Gloucester, MA 01930
https://www.capeannanimalaid.org
Stray Pets in Need of MA
1262 Worcester Street
Natick, MA 01760
http://straypetsinneed.org
Pet World
1262 Worcester St.
Natick, MA 01760
https://www.petworldnatick.com
Friends of The Marshfield MA Animal Shelter
156 Clay Pit Road
Marshfield, MA 02050
https://friendsofmarshfieldanimalshelter.org
Medfield Animal Shelter
101 Old Bridge Street
Medfield, MA 02052
https://www.medfieldshelter.com
Sweet Paws Rescue
310 Main St
Groveland, MA 01833
https://www.sweetpawsrescue.org
New Hampshire
Monadnock Humane Society
101 West Swanzey Rd
Swanzey, NH 03446
https://monadnockhumanesociety.org
Lakes Region Humane Society
11 Old Route 28
Ossipee, NH 03864
https://lrhs.net
Darbster Rescue
109 Dover Road
Chichester, NH 03258
https://www.darbsterfoundation.com
Pope Memorial SPCA
94 Silk Farm Rd
Concord, NH 03301
https://www.popememorialspca.org
Animal Rescue League of NH
545 Route 101
Bedford, NH 03110
https://www.rescueleague.org/dogs
Mary’s Dog Rescue & Adoption
984 1st NH Tpke
Northwood NH 03261
https://www.marysdogs.org
Motley Mutts Rescue
114 Londonderry Turnpike #4
Hooksett, NH 03106
https://motleymuttsrescue.org
Pet Tails Rescue
1172 1st NH Turnpike
Northwood, NH 03261
https://www.pettailsrescue.com
Rhode Island
Potter League for Animals
87 Oliphant Ln
Middletown, RI 02842
https://potterleague.org
Rhode Island SPCA
Riverside, RI 02915
https://www.rispca.com
East Greenwich Animal Protection League
44 Worthington Road
Cranston, RI
https://heartofri.org
Animal Rescue RI
506B Curtis Corner RD
Peace Dale, RI 02879
https://www.animalrescueri.org
Maine
Greater Androscoggin Humane Society
55 Strawberry Avenue
Lewiston, ME 04240
https://gahumane.org/what-we-do/
Midcoast Humane
5 Industrial Parkway
Brunswick, ME 04011
https://midcoasthumane.org/adopt/
Protectors of Animal Life
188 Case Road
Winthrop, ME 04364
https://m.facebook.com/people/PALS-No-Kill-Cat-Shelter/100080040992154/
Bangor Humane Society
693 Mt. Hope Avenue
Bangor, ME 04401
https://www.bangorhumane.org
Give A Dog A Home Rescue
187 Downs Road
Sebec, ME 04481
https://www.giveadogahome-rescue.org
Vermont
Franklin County Animal Rescue
30 Sunset Meadows
St Albans, VT 05478
https://www.fcrdogkennel.org
Winnies Legacy Canine Rescue
91 Dart Hill Road
North Ferrisburg, VT 05473
https://www.winnieslegacy.com
Connecticut
See more at nbcconnecticut.com/clear-the-shelters.