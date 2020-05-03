Labrador Retriever Tops the List of Most Popular Dogs in America (Again!)

For the 29th year in a row, the Labrador retriever has topped the list of most popular dog breeds, according to the American Kennel Club registry list, a record-breaking honor for the breed.

Labradors are cited as great pets due to their friendliness, stable temperament, athleticism and versatility, as well as their ability to be easily and well trained.

“This is a do-everything breed that needs to be with its humans," Erin Henlon-Hall, a longtime breeder from Villa Ridge, Missouri told AKC. "It personifies the definition of versatility — hunting, showing, family, dock diving, tracking, obedience. It’s as American as baseball, hot dogs and apple pie.”

The German shepherd, golden retriever and French Bulldog all followed Labradors but the Pembroke Welsh corgi made it into the top ten for the first time, knocking out the Yorkshire terrier.

Both Jimmy Fallon and Jennifer Garner have added golden retrievers to their families over the last few years. The host of “The Tonight Show” even featured his dog, Gary, on his show multiple times. He famously let her cast her vote during the 2012 presidential election.

Gary also made an appearance this week on Fallon’s Instagram, hacking into the host’s iPad to call her friend, a bearded dragon named Jeremy, voiced by Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz, respectively.

Jennifer Garner has made her pup Birdie one of the stars of her Instagram page, sharing adorable pictures of her golden retriever throughout the years.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson adopted two French bulldogs, Brutus and Hobbs, in 2015. Although Brutus died in 2015 after eating a poisonous mushroom, the “Jumanji 2: The Next Level” star has been treating Hobbs to some walks while they’re quarantined for some fresh air.

“We walked Hobbs a mile down the road so he can get some fresh air and guess who gets to carry him all the way back home because he was too tired,” Johnson wrote. “I still love this lil’ SOB.And ironically, this is also how I hold and carry @kevinhart4real. Stay healthy and safe, my friends.”

Hugh Jackman got caught by the paparazzi on April 16 walking his two French bulldogs, sharing the hilarious picture on Instagram before it started circulating on the internet.

“Busted,” he captioned the photo. “I thought it best to share this before the paparazzi do. (In my defense ... it’s all that’s clean.).”

Comedian and former "Saturday Night Live" writer John Mulaney has hopped on the French bulldog train, even creating a separate Instagram for his pup Petunia.

“That’s my wife and my daughter,” Mulaney joked to Ellen DeGeneres in 2014 about a photo of his wife, and their dog. “It’s fun to have a French bulldog puppy. It’s like having a baby that’s also a grandma.”

As for corgis, they're a beloved breed of Queen Elizabeth II, who has surrounded herself with the small dogs since she was a child. She even received a corgi as a gift for her 18th birthday named Susan, who bred several other corgis in the royal family.

