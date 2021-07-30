NBCU Local Boston Stations to Launch Clear the Shelters ‘Adopt & Donate' Campaign

NBC10 Boston, Telemundo Boston, NECN and NBC Sports Boston will present its popular Clear the Shelters pet adoption campaign from Aug. 23 to Sept. 19.

This is the seventh consecutive year that the NBCU Local Boston stations presents its popular pet adoption campaign to area communities. Since 2015, the local Clear the Shelters campaign has helped more than 40,000 pets find new homes. Nationally, more than half a million pets have been adopted.

Visit ClearTheShelters.com for more information.

This year’s Clear the Shelters will again feature online donations through fundraising partner Greater Good Charities, a national nonprofit that benefits people, pets and the planet. The Animal Rescue Site will host the fundraising and will cover all transaction fees so that 100% of donations will go directly to shelters and rescues in need. Online donations can be made to a participating shelter or rescue during the campaign at ClearTheSheltersFund.org, which will also be accessible via ClearTheShelters.com.

Virtual pet adoptions are also returning for the 2021 campaign through partner WeRescue. The WeRescue app enabled users to locate adoptable pets in their area, submit their adoption applications, and ask questions directly to shelters. iHeartDogs, a previous Clear the Shelters partner, will again donate needed pet supplies to select shelters this year. Leading social media animal brand The Dodo will again serve as a media partner.

Local fundraising totals and the number of pets adopted from area shelters via virtual and in-person adoptions will be announced by the stations after the conclusion of Clear the Shelters.

For more information on Clear the Shelters, including participating animal shelters and rescues, along with details on local events, visit ClearTheShelters.com and the Spanish-language site DesocuparlosAlbergues.com. Follow the effort on Twitter @ClearTheShelter, and on social media using #ClearTheShelters and #DesocuparLosAlbergues.