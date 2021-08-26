Calling All Animal Heroes: Send In Your Nominees for Clear The Shelters PAWSitively Good Awards

Is there an animal lover in your community who goes above and beyond to help shelter pets? NBC and Telemundo stations across the country are looking for dedicated animal heroes for the monthly Clear The Shelters: PAWSitively Good Awards.

Maybe it's a neighbor who takes rescue dogs to get their daily exercise, or a Girl Scout troop that collects blankets to keep shelter pets warm, or a friend who always goes the extra mile to help an animal in need — no matter how big or how small, if an animal is covered in fur, feathers or scales - these people do whatever it takes to care for shelter animals and find them forever homes.

Nominate your local hero by clicking below on the station near you and tell us why your nominee is PAWSitively good. Nominees can be individuals, groups or non-profits.

Each month, station captains will review the nominations received and choose the monthly nominee based on the following criteria:

Execution–how was the idea executed within your community?

Impact–how does this idea benefit community?

Scalability–does the idea have opportunity for growth?

Originality–how creative is the idea?

Engagement–how did this idea foster engagement within your community?

Winners will receive an award certificate and a heart magnet.