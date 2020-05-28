103-Year-Old Woman Beats Coronavirus, Celebrates With a Cold Beer

Jennie Stejna was not expected to survive COVID-19. She stopped eating and drinking. She could barely speak. And at 103 years old, the prognosis was not good. Her family members called to say goodbye.

Then, things took a turn for the better.

"She said, 'I'm not sick, get the hell out of here,'" Dave Stejna recalled of his grandmother's comments to medical staff.

After a few days of uncertainty, nurses at the Life Care Center of Wilbraham, Massachusetts, informed the family that Jennie Stejna was on the mend. And they decided to celebrate with her beverage of choice — a Bud Light beer.

"She always said on a hot day, you need to have a cold beer," said her granddaughter, Shelley Gunn.

In a video obtained by TMZ Sports from the family, Stejna can be heard remarking on how cold the drink tastes, and after a smile to nurses, she enjoyed a second sip.

"She had one sip of that and you could see her eyes light up," Dave Stejna said. "It's too funny."

The family still cannot visit Jennie Stejna due to health concerns, but they're confident she will be just fine.

"Honestly, it didn't shock me, because just knowing how resilient of a woman she is," said Gunn. "Of course she would beat COVID."