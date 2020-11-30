coronavirus

1,166 More COVID-19 Cases, 25 New Deaths in Mass.

There have now been 10,748 confirmed deaths and 218,329 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health

By Staff Reports

Massachusetts health officials reported 1,166 new confirmed coronavirus cases Monday, as the average positivity rate continues to climb toward 4%.

The new cases bring the total to 218,329 in the state since the start of the pandemic, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

Twenty-five new deaths were also reported, meaning 10,748 in all have died in Massachusetts. There have been another 236 deaths among probable cases of COVID-19 at this time.

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average over the past seven days, rose to 3.93% Monday from 3.8% Sunday and 3.57% the day before, according to the latest daily report.

In the state, there are an estimated 43,856 active cases, while 1,174 people are hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infections.

Of those patients in hospitals, 244 were listed as being in intensive care units and 126 are intubated, according to the DPH.

