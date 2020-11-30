1,166 More COVID-19 Cases, 25 New Deaths in Mass.

Massachusetts health officials reported 1,166 new confirmed coronavirus cases Monday, as the average positivity rate continues to climb toward 4%.

The new cases bring the total to 218,329 in the state since the start of the pandemic, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

Twenty-five new deaths were also reported, meaning 10,748 in all have died in Massachusetts. There have been another 236 deaths among probable cases of COVID-19 at this time.

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average over the past seven days, rose to 3.93% Monday from 3.8% Sunday and 3.57% the day before, according to the latest daily report.

In the state, there are an estimated 43,856 active cases, while 1,174 people are hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infections.

Of those patients in hospitals, 244 were listed as being in intensive care units and 126 are intubated, according to the DPH.