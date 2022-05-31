13,601 New Breakthrough COVID Cases in Mass.

Massachusetts health officials have reported more than 13,000 new breakthrough COVID cases over the last week, and 62 new deaths in people with breakthrough cases.

In the last week, 13,601 new breakthrough cases -- infections in people who have been vaccinated -- were reported, with 210 more vaccinated people hospitalized over the period, Massachusetts Department of Public Health officials said Tuesday. This is a 19% decrease from the last report -- in the previous period, there were 16,791 new breakthrough cases reported.

The new report brings the total number of breakthrough cases to 579,530 and the death toll among people with breakthrough infections to 2,972.

COVID-19 cases have been rising across the state for several weeks, but the breakthrough case figures remain a small percentage of the total number of all people who have been vaccinated. Cases in vaccinated individuals account for 10.8% of all cases, hospitalizations .17% and deaths are just 0.06% of the total counts since the start of the pandemic.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Massachusetts' COVID metrics, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, have been rising, with the latest surge being attributed to a subvariant of omicron, the BA.2. 12.1 subvariant.

The state reported 7,029 new cases on Tuesday, a number that reflects case counts across the long weekend, with 676 people hospitalized. Of those hospitalizations, 228 are hospitalized primarily for COVID-19 reasons. There are 80 patients in intensive care and 31 intubated.

There were six new deaths reported Tuesday.

The state's seven-day average positivity rate came in at 7.66% Tuesday, compared to 8.34% on Friday.

Experts have said that case count reporting may have become a less accurate indicator during the omicron surge, given the difficulties in getting tested and widespread use of rapid tests where results go unreported.

More than 14.8 million vaccine doses have now been administered in Massachusetts.

Health officials on Tuesday reported that a total of 5,387,537 Massachusetts residents have been fully vaccinated.