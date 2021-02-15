1,480 New COVID Cases, 32 More Deaths Confirmed in Mass.

Massachusetts health officials confirmed 1,480 new coronavirus cases and 32 more deaths on Monday, as the number of estimated active cases continues to decline.

There have now been 530,735 confirmed cases and 15,208 deaths in the Bay State since the pandemic began, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

Another 309 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19.

The latest report report shows the percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, increased slightly, rising from 2.17% on Sunday to 2.19% on Monday.

According to the state's interactive COVID-19 dashboard, there are an estimated 45,833 currently active cases of the virus.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 decreased again to 1,107. Of that number, 286 were listed as being in intensive care units and 174 were intubated, according to health officials.

Monday's report comes as students across the Boston area begin February vacation week, resulting in school district officials sounding the alarm about growing fears over the pandemic.

Health and local officials worry increased social activity during the week could cause COVID-19 cases to rise, particularly days after Super Bowl related activity could have potentially caused a spread in the coronavirus.

The CDC as well as the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education are still advising people not to travel.

Canton Fire paramedics are making house calls to administer the COVID vaccine to senior residents.

For elderly Massachusetts residents who can't leave their homes, there's a different kind of concern. Disability advocates say these seniors are struggling to get vaccinated and that the state isn't doing enough to address the problem.

"We have been told that the state is planning to work with home health agencies to administer vaccinations to people who are stuck in their homes,'' Colin Killick, executive director of Disability Policy Consortium, told The Boston Globe. "What we've heard (from the state) is short on details, and it's alarming at this point.''

Dr. Asif Merchant, a geriatrician who serves on Gov. Charlie Baker's Vaccine Advisory Group, said he first raised concerns about vaccinating homebound residents to state health officials in November.

"They have no mechanism set up, and they are finally talking about it now, and they should have been talking about it in November,'' Merchant said.

A Baker administration spokeswoman said getting vaccines to residents across Massachusetts is not a "one-size-fits-all'' endeavor, so the state is working with communities, health insurance companies, and other groups to set up transportation to sites for those who can get out, as well as home delivery systems for those who can't