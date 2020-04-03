Fifteen people have now died at a Norwood, Massachusetts, nursing home of the coronavirus or related complications, The Boston Globe is reporting.

Employees told the newspaper that all of the deaths at Charlwell House Health & Rehabilitation Center occurred over the last two weeks.

Sources had told NBC10 Boston last week that two elderly women who had COVID-19 had died at Charlwell House.

The National Guard will be responding Friday to a nursing home in Littleton, Massachusetts, where five residents died and more than a dozen others became sick in a coronavirus outbreak.

Nursing homes have emerged as areas of concern in Massachusetts and around the country. Five people have now died of COVID-19 at a Littleton nursing home. And last week, multiple people at a senior living facility in Revere were found to have the coronavirus; five of them died.

Twenty more deaths have also been reported at the Holyoke and Chelsea soldiers homes.

The elderly are considered one of the most vulnerable groups to COVID-19.

As of Thursday, there were 8,966 cases of coronavirus in Massachusetts, including 122 deaths.